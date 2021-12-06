The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the State of Texas of redistricting maps for the Lonestar State's Congressional districts as well as its state legislature.

The lawsuit alleges that the maps violate the federal Voting Rights Act in their impact on minority voters.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a press conference Monday: "The department’s career voting law experts have assessed Texas's new redistricting plans and determined that they include districts that violate the Voting Rights Act."

The text of the lawsuit claims that the redistricting "failed to draw a seat encompassing the growing Latino electorate in Harris County" and "excised minority communities from the core of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex."

This is the second lawsuit the Biden Administration launched against Texas over voting legislation this year.