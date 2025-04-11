Israel National News' Israel desk is stopping its round-the-clock news updates at this time in honor of Shabbat and the holiday of Passover. Jerusalem candle lighting time is 18:26 on Friday.

Israel National News' North American desk will continue to keep you informed until just before candle lighting time in New York at 19:13 EDT. The time posted automatically on all articles, however, is Israeli time.

Shabbat will be immediately followed by the holiday of Passover. As such, the updates from Israel will resume Sunday night.