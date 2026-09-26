As the Jewish people celebrate the holiday of Sukkot, the Arutz Sheva-Israel National News team wishes all of our readers a joyous holiday.

In honor of Shabbat and the festival, updates to our website will stop from Friday night to Saturday night.

Our regular news updates will resume Saturday night with the end of Shabbat and Sukkot in Israel.

For more about the holiday of Sukkot, in which the Jewish people are commanded to rejoice and be “wholly happy", click here.

For essays, insights and inspiration during this holiday period, visit our Judaism section.

Shabbat Shalom and Chag Sameach,

The Arutz Sheva-Israel National News team.