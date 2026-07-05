In two strikes last week in the Gaza Strip, the IDF eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Najib Ashour, a Nukhba platoon commander in Hamas’ military wing, and the terrorist Tamer Saeed Abu Nakhal, a cell commander in Hamas’ military wing.

The two terrorists, who were involved in advancing attacks against IDF troops, posed a threat to the troops and were subsequently eliminated in precise strikes.

Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.