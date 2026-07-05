US President Donald Trump took the stage at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night, to deliver an address marking the country's Semiquincentennial (250th Independence Day) celebrations. The President's speech proceeded despite severe weather conditions, including extreme heat and thunderstorms, which had earlier forced a halt to celebrations in Washington and other areas along the East Coast.

Trump began his speech by thanking supporters who returned after the weather delay. "They estimated they had 375,000 people before everybody had to leave. And they now have 150,000 people. It's the craziest thing anyone's ever seen!"