Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Friday evening with US President Donald Trump to congratulate him on the occasion of America's 250th Independence Day, the Prime Minister's Office said.

During their conversation, the Prime Minister stated that the United States is the guarantor of global liberty, and that Israel deeply appreciates the profound bond between the two nations.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump agreed to meet soon in the United States.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)