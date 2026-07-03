Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded to remarks by Naor Narkis, a candidate in Yair Golan's Democrats party, who pledged to close all ritual baths in Israel if his political camp forms the next government.

“The candidate from Yair Golan’s party, Naor Narkis, the future Minister of Religious Services in an Eisenkot government, has confirmed it: ‘The day we take power, we will close all mikvahs for religious Jews.’ Listen to him. They intend to do exactly what they are saying," Smotrich said.