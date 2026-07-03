Spain advanced to the World Cup Round of 16 after securing an impressive 3-0 victory over Austria in the Round of 32, in a game held in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring in the 36th minute, before Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 66th minute. Oyarzabal completed his brace in the 89th minute to seal the final scoreline. In the next round, Spain will face the winner of the match between Portugal and Croatia, which will take place on Thursday evening in Toronto.