Israel Police announced that the northbound lanes of Ayalon Highway have reopened to traffic after officers cleared protesters who had blocked the road as part of a demonstration calling for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the events of October 7th, 2023.

According to police, eight people were arrested during the operation. Police added that while they respect the right to protest, they will not allow road blockages, public disturbances, or actions that endanger public safety.