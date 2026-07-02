Families of the "October Council" and protest organizations will lead a series of memorial and protest events across the country on Thursday, marking 1,000 days since the October 7th massacre and the outbreak of the war.

As part of this special day of remembrance, a nationwide minute of silence, marches, and protest convoys will take place throughout the day, alongside testimonial gatherings and lectures. The events will culminate in a central rally on Thursday evening at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv.