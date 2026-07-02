The United States National Team secured its spot in the World Cup Round of 16 following a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Folarin Balogun put the Americans ahead in the 45th minute, but was sent off with a red card in the 64th minute, leaving his team down to ten men.

Despite being numerically disadvantaged on the pitch, the Americans managed to double their lead in the 82nd minute courtesy of a precise free-kick by Malik Tillman. The goal sealed the final scoreline, locking in the victory and the ticket to the next round.