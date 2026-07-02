Belgium advanced to the World Cup Round of 16 following a nail-biting, extra-time thriller, edging past Senegal 3-2 courtesy of a dramatic match-winner in the 125th minute.

Earlier, England also secured their spot in the Round of 16 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Three Lions suffered an early shock, falling behind in just the seventh minute. It was captain Harry Kane who rescued England, netting a winning brace in the 75th and 86th minutes to complete a dramatic comeback.