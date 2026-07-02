The chairman of the Together party, Naftali Bennett, responded to the passing of the Basic Law: Torah Study in its first reading.

"Once the new government is formed, we will repeal the Basic Law: Disgrace of the Torah. Draft evasion is the antithesis of unity because it tears the nation apart from within and prevents victory. The IDF is in desperate need of 20,000 soldiers, and today the Bibi-Deri-Smotrich coalition proved yet again that political interests matter more than security," Bennett stated.