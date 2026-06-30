Yesterday (Monday), the IDF and ISA struck and eliminated Mohammad Fathi Abd al-Hay Abu Fakher, Commander of the Yibna Battalion in Hamas' Rafah Brigade.

In recent weeks, Abu Fakher had been recruiting new terrorists to the battalion, leading their training, and attempting to restore the battalion's capabilities in order to attack IDF troops.

Abu Fakher was a veteran Hamas commander and one of the senior officials in the Supply Department of Hamas’ military wing. For approximately 20 years, he was a central figure in the terrorist organization's smuggling network.

As part of his roles, Abu Fakher managed and directed the smuggling of weapons into the Gaza Strip and oversaw the supply of numerous capabilities required to sustain the terrorist activities of Hamas' military wing.