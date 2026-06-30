Yesterday (Monday), the IDF struck in the central Gaza Strip and eliminated Ali Qaid Mohammed Stitan, a Nukhba platoon commander in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. Ali Qaid infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre.

Throughout the war and in recent days, Ali Qaid attempted to advance terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians. Ali Qaid posed a threat to IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip and was eliminated in a precise aerial strike.

Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.