The front page of the Iranian newspaper Hamshahri, a widely circulated publication officially owned by the Tehran municipality, features an image of US President Donald Trump with a crosshairs aimed directly between his eyes.

Alongside the explicit threat image, the main headline states that “revenge is inevitable." The newspaper included a direct quote from Supreme Leader Khamenei, in which he calls for “bringing war criminals to justice," alongside a firm official message stating that “the demand to avenge the death of the martyred leader and the other martyrs stands at the top of the people’s demands."