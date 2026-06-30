The United Arab Emirates announced that it has officially approved travel by its citizens to Lebanon. The decision to lift the restrictions comes just two months after the UAE authorities announced, on April 30, a sweeping travel ban to Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran.

The UAE Foreign Ministry emphasized that despite the approval, citizens are required to register in advance through official systems and comply with all necessary conditions. Among other requirements, travelers must provide the exact location of their planned stay in Lebanon and provide available phone numbers for emergency contact.