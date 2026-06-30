The Wall Street Journal reports that the emerging framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon reflects the current US administration’s interpretation that Israel will not face any automatic obligation to withdraw from areas of southern Lebanon.

According to the report, US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio agree that Israel should not be forced to give up its achievements in southern Lebanon. Meanwhile, the White House is conditioning and linking any future withdrawal of IDF forces to substantial progress in disarming the Hezbollah terrorist organization and restoring full sovereignty to the Lebanese army.