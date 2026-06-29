Last week (Tuesday), the IDF and the ISA struck and eliminated the terrorist Ismail Masri, Head of Military Defense in Hamas’ Rafah Brigade.

Masri was a senior figure within Hamas’ apparatus in the Rafah Brigade. As part of his role, he was responsible for advancing activities intended to harm IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip.

Throughout the war, Masri coordinated the military security and counterintelligence fields in the Rafah Brigade and was involved in rehabilitating and rebuilding Hamas’ military capabilities, with the objective of carrying out attacks against them.