The Qatari Ministry of Interior reported that a citizen of the country was killed on a boat off the coast by shrapnel as a result of an interception of one of the Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait.

According to the ministry, as part of routine monitoring and verification procedures for maritime vessels conducted by the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security, it was noted that a vessel with two individuals on board had failed to return at its scheduled time. Maritime patrols immediately initiated search operations.

In the early hours of Sunday, 28 June 2026, the Maritime Search and Rescue Team of the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security located the missing vessel. Search operations confirmed that a Qatari citizen was killed after sustaining injuries from shrapnel resulting from the military operations in the area. An Arab resident was also injured and has been transferred to a hospital for medical treatment. He is in stable condition.