The leader of the Lithuanian haredi community, Rabbi Dov Lando, launched a fierce critique against Wednesday's haredi protests, which included nationwide road closures. He emphasized that the proper response to the current situation is strictly through doubling down on Torah study, rather than active protest.

"There is no doubt that any strengthening of Torah study will protect against these decrees. All kinds of other protests, the likes of which we never heard of from our revered spiritual predecessors - may their merit protect us - are not our path. Frequently, these demonstrations cause a Chilul Hashem (a desecration of God's name), Heaven forbid," Rabbi Lando stated.