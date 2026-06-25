An active-duty IDF soldier from southern Israel was rescued by police forces from the Palestinian Arab town of Tarqumiyah after he was found at the location handcuffed and in uniform. Police officers were dispatched to the scene following a report from Palestinian Authority security forces. An initial investigation suggests that the circumstances surrounding the soldier's presence at the location are likely criminal in nature.

The soldier, who was unarmed during the incident, was moved to a secure location and questioned at the Hebron police station. The investigation is expected to be handed over to the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division in due course.