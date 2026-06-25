The Swiss national team secured a 2-1 victory over co-hosts Canada in the final round of the World Cup group stage, overtaking them in the standings to advance as group winners. Despite the home defeat, the Canadian team finished in second place, also locking in their spot in the tournament's Round of 32.

In the group's concurrent match, Bosnia and Herzegovina defeated Qatar 3-1. Following the victory, the Bosnians finished the group stage in third place with 4 points and will now await the conclusion of all remaining matches to see if they rank among the eight best third-placed teams to qualify for the next round.