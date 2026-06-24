The US Embassy in Kuwait officially resumed operations today after it had closed due to an Iranian drone attack in March.
With US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on an official visit to the region, presiding, the American flag was raised over the facility.
"The American flag: a symbol of liberty, unity, and freedom now flies proudly once again over Kuwait City. Kuwait is an indispensable partner for regional security and stability," Rubio wrote in a social media post following the ceremony.