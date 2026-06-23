A short while ago, in a separate incident in the Ali al-Taher Ridge area within the Security Zone, IDF soldiers identified four Hezbollah terrorists riding a bulldozer and a motorcycle who had crossed into the security zone and approached the soldiers, posing an immediate threat.

Following the identification, the soldiers conducted warning fire. After the terrorists continued to approach and failed to comply with the soldiers' calls, additional fire was conducted in order to remove the threat. Hits were identified.