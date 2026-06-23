CNN reported, citing official Canadian sources, that according to the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal’s preliminary assessment, the deadly shooting in Montreal, in which Jewish civilian Rabbi Michael Moshe Mizrahi and a local police officer were killed, was originally aimed at police officers rather than the Jewish community or its institutions.

Meanwhile, the French-language Canadian news outlet La Presse identified the slain police officer as Mohamed Lamine Ben Redouane, who reportedly confronted the gunman in an attempt to stop the attack and prevent further harm to civilians.