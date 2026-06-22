The Uruguayan national team remains winless in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup after being held to a surprising 2-2 draw by Cape Verde in their second match.

Kevin Pina and Hélio Varela (who played for Maccabi Tel Aviv this season) scored Cape Verde’s first-ever goals in World Cup history. This follows Uruguay's opening match, where they were held to a 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia.

Spain currently leads the group with 4 points. They are followed by Uruguay and Cape Verde with 2 points each, while Saudi Arabia sits at the bottom of the table with 1 point. In the dramatic group-stage finale, Uruguay will face Spain, while Cape Verde takes on Saudi Arabia.