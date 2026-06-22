Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fiercely attacked Polish President Karol Nawrocki following the latter's decision to strip him of Poland's highest state decoration.

In an interview with Ukrainian media, Zelenskyy claimed that the move stems from narrow political considerations ahead of Poland's upcoming elections: "They have a prime ministerial election next year, and Nawrocki is fueling hatred against Ukrainians just so his party's candidate can win."

Zelenskyy compared Nawrocki’s conduct to the policies of the Hungarian Prime Minister: "This is exactly what Viktor Orbán did. This is a very bad narrative, and I think it will end badly."