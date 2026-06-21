In an interview with CBS News's Face the Nation, US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) shared his predictions for what will happen if the deal with Iran fails: "President Trump is going to take the Strait of Hormuz over by force. The US will control the Strait of Hormuz, we'll charge a fee for all those through to pay for the operation."

He added that "we're going to expand the Abraham Accords in 2026. We're going to get Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords, which is the biggest change in 5,000 years in the Middle East. And if Iran contests US control in the Strait of Hormuz, we will obliterate them."

He also addressed the people of Lebanon: "Help is on the way. Hezbollah's been terrorizing your country for a long time; that's about to end."