Two Israelis, both around 40 years old, were killed in a single-vehicle car crash in the Malibu area of California.

Volunteers from ZAKA's International Unit are assisting the victims' families with the identification process, the required documentation, and arrangements for the transfer of the bodies to Israel for burial. The operation is being carried out in coordination with US authorities and in cooperation with the Israeli Consulate.

Haim Weingarten, ZAKA's Vice President of Operations, said, "ZAKA's International Unit is working in cooperation with the local authorities in the United States and is accompanying the families throughout the process. We are assisting with the identification procedures and advancing the necessary arrangements for the continuation of the case."