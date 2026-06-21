Iranian hardline parliament member Mahmoud Nabavian sparked a major political controversy after reading what he described as "top secret" documents belonging to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei during a live state television broadcast, claiming that Khamenei opposed negotiations with the US. Nabavian was interrupted while speaking, and the broadcast was abruptly cut off.

According to a report by the opposition-affiliated outlet Iran International, Iran's state broadcaster later announced that Nabavian's remarks constituted "a violation of the law" and warranted legal action because he disclosed classified documents and private correspondence involving senior officials.

The broadcaster also announced that one of its senior managers had resigned following the incident and that disciplinary measures would be taken.