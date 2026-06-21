National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir criticized the government's decision to yield to US pressure regarding Iran and Lebanon during an interview with Galei Zahal this morning, directing criticism at US President Donald Trump.

"You need to know how to tell the president 'no.' It was a mistake to agree to a ceasefire. Trump won't be the one visiting soldiers' families during the week of shiva," Ben Gvir said.

The minister also expressed firm opposition to any negotiations with Lebanon, saying, "There should be no negotiations with the Lebanese government as long as Hezbollah is still there. They will try to carry out another October 7 against us in a few years."