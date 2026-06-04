The Shas and Degel Hatorah parties issued a joint statement following the protest by dozens of haredi demonstrators outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg. In their statement, the parties made it clear that they completely condemn all displays of violence, while simultaneously launching a sharp attack on judicial policy toward the Torah world.

"We are deeply pained and shocked by the ongoing campaign of persecution and trampling of Torah scholars by the Supreme Court justices. We have warned time and again that these measures would lead to radicalization and anarchy, and unfortunately, we are now seeing these fears materialize. We vehemently condemn any act of violence, of any kind; violence is contrary to the way of the Torah and is utterly unacceptable. At the same time, we demand that the leaders of the right-wing parties, who rightly rushed to condemn this incident, also condemn the ongoing and cruel persecution of Torah scholars and yeshiva students. The blood of Torah scholars is not cheap."