Yesterday (Tuesday), the IDF struck in the southern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Ahmed Abu Mughaysib, the head of a rocket-launching cell in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. The terrorist was involved in advancing attack plans against IDF troops and Israeli civilians, took part in facilitating smuggling attempts into the Gaza Strip, and was eliminated after posing a threat IDF troops.

In addition, overnight (Tuesday), the IDF struck several Hamas terrorists in the central Gaza Strip who were advancing terror attacks and posed an immediate threat to IDF troops. One terrorist was eliminated, and hits on additional terrorists were identified.

Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.