At least 21 people were killed and more than 40 others were rescued after a fire broke out in a building housing a restaurant and a hotel in the Malviya Nagar neighborhood of south New Delhi, India.

According to local reports, the fire apparently started in a restaurant on the ground floor and spread rapidly to the upper levels of the building. Witnesses said that some of those trapped inside jumped from windows in an attempt to escape the flames.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.