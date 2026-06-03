The Knesset plenum has approved splitting the Communications (Broadcasting) Bill by a majority of 52 votes to 45, in accordance with the decision of the special committee chaired by MK Galit Distel-Atbaryan.

Among the clauses to be split and advanced separately are the section on news providers, enforcement and oversight mechanisms, investment obligations for international providers, and additional regulatory clauses.

Concurrently, it was determined that the Second Authority for Television and Radio will continue to operate and will not be shut down at this stage, maintaining most of its existing powers.