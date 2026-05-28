National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya on Thursday evening to check on two members of the Chariots of Fire local security response team from the community of Goren, who were wounded in the explosive drone strike in Shomera.

During the visit, the minister received a briefing on the incident and the ongoing operations of local security response teams. He offered encouragement to the wounded individuals and their families, wishing them a speedy recovery. Ben Gvir thanked the volunteers "who acted heroically to save lives."