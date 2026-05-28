Following the sirens that sounded at 19:17 and 19:21 in the areas of Metula and Kfar Yuval, several projectiles that were launched toward the area in which IDF Soldiers are operating were identified. Some of the projectiles were intercepted, and some fell adjacent to the soldiers. No injuries were reported.
Following the sirens that sounded at 19:29 regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the areas of Manara and Kiryat Shmona, it was determined to be a false identification.
Following the sirens that sounded at 20:01 regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in several areas in northern Israel, it was determined to be a false identification.