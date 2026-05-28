Following the sirens that sounded at 19:17 and 19:21 in the areas of Metula and Kfar Yuval, several projectiles that were launched toward the area in which IDF Soldiers are operating were identified. ​Some of the projectiles were intercepted, and some fell adjacent to the soldiers. No injuries were reported.

Following the sirens that sounded at 19:29 regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the areas of Manara and Kiryat Shmona, it was determined to be a false identification.

Following the sirens that sounded at 20:01 regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in several areas in northern Israel, it was determined to be a false identification.