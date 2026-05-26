Mojtaba Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, published a written message addressing the position of the United States in the region.

According to Khamenei, “What is certain is that the hands of time will not turn backward, and the peoples and countries of the region will no longer serve as a shield for American bases. America, in addition to no longer being a safe point for evil acts of aggression and the establishment of military bases in the region, is moving farther away day by day from its former status."