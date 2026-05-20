The IDF reported that forces were dispatched to the area of Ofra following a report of Israeli civilians being rammed.

“An initial investigation indicates that a confrontation developed between several Israeli civilians and Palestinians, during which one of the Palestinians was sprayed with pepper spray. The Palestinian then fled the scene and struck an Israeli civilian with his vehicle," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The Israeli civilian was lightly wounded. The suspect later turned himself in to security forces.