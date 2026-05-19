Over the past 24 hours, the IDF struck more than 25 Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites in several areas in southern Lebanon.

Among the infrastructure sites struck were weapons storage facilities, command centers, and additional infrastructure sites from which Hezbollah terrorists operated to advance terror attacks against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel.

In addition, the IDF struck terrorists in the area of the Cristofani Ridge in southern Lebanon, and rocket launchers that launched rockets toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon and into Israeli territory.