Israel's Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, commented on the latest negotiations with Lebanon.

"There will be ups and downs, but the potential for success is great. What will be paramount throughout negotiations is the security of our citizens and our soldiers," Leiter wrote on social media.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)