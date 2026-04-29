The Israeli Foreign Ministry stated following the antisemitic stabbing attack in London: "After attacks on synagogues, Jewish institutions, community ambulances and now Jews targeted in Golders Green, the UK government can no longer claim this is under control. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s statements are no substitute for confronting the roots of antisemitism festering across United Kingdom."

"British Jews should not need security patrols and emergency volunteers to live openly as Jews. Enough words. The UK must act decisively and urgently."