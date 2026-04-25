Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei reiterated on Friday night that there are no plans to hold any meeting between Iranian and US delegations in Islamabad this weekend, contradicting US claims.

He added that the Iranian delegation “will inform Pakistan of our remarks."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)