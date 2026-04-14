Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today (Tuesday) in his office in Jerusalem with Czech Foreign Minister Petr Matuška.

“I am pleased to hold this visit with my good friends from the Czech Republic. The foreign minister represents this friendship in an admirable way. I thank you, and of course your prime minister Andrej Babiš, for the support, which reflects a long-standing tradition between the Czech people and the Jewish people."

"In the last century this deep moral partnership proved itself over time, and now we are trying to elevate it to an even higher level. I thank you for your friendship and your integrity. Welcome to Jerusalem," Netanyahu told his guest.