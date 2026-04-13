Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar thanked Peter Magyar on his victory in the elections in Hungary and also thanked Viktor Orban.

"Congratulations to TISZA and Peter Magyar on your victory in Hungary national elections. We look forward to continuing working together on further strengthening the good relations between our two countries and expanding our cooperation in different fields of mutual interests. We thank Viktor Orban and his government for their friendship and steady support of Israel and Jewish life in challenging times," said Sa'ar.