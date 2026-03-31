Former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot sharply criticized the intention to advance the Draft Law and said. “The cabinet ministers who ordered our fighters’ operations in Lebanon, Gaza, and Iran - even at this very moment - are now announcing a return to promoting an official draft-dodging law. A government with no restraints or boundaries."

He added, “More months of service and more reserve days for those who are already - this is not a solution, it is a lie. One hand exempts from service and rewards the draft dodgers, while the other hand extends the service for those who serve. Any framework that does not bring all Israeli citizens into service is a disgrace, intended to serve political interests and harms Israel’s security."