MK Dan Illouz (Likud) responded to MK Boaz Bismuth’s announcement regarding his intention to advance the Draft Law and said. “There is no majority for an exemption from draft law, and there will not be one. When the Chief of Staff asks for the conscription ofharedim, he does not mean a law that exempts haredim - but rather one that enlists them."

Illouz added, “The law being advanced in the committee is a law that exempts and will not enlist any haredi beyond the numbers already being enlisted. It will only exempt them from sanctions and in this way will distance them from conscription."