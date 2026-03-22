Anwar Gargash, a senior diplomatic advisor to the President of the United Arab Emirates, called for a permanent solution that ends the Iranian threat, and not just a ceasefire.

"As we confront the brutal Iranian aggression and discover our steadfast strength in resilience and endurance, our thinking does not stop at a ceasefire, but rather turns toward solutions that ensure lasting security in the Arabian Gulf, curbing the nuclear threat, missiles, drones, and the bullying of the straits," Gargash wrote.

"It is inconceivable that this aggression should turn into a permanent state of threat," he added.