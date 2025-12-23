Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated that the Islamic Republic’s missile program is “non-negotiable,” in response to reports that Israel plans to push for the opening of negotiations over Tehran’s missile program.

Baghaei said that “Iran’s missile program was developed solely to protect the country’s sovereignty, and it is not a subject for negotiations at all. Iran’s defensive capabilities are intended to deter attackers from even considering an attack on the country, and they are not something that can be negotiated or bargained over.”

He further claimed that the West and Israel display “clear hypocrisy” regarding Iran’s missile program, arguing that while they portray Iran’s capabilities as a “threat,” they continue to supply “large quantities of weapons” to Israel.